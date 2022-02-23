2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. Mullins was known for clashing with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

