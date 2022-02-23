FIRST ALERT: Snow and ice Thursday night into Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s colder today with temperatures mainly in the 20s this afternoon. The team is monitoring the next system that arrives Thursday night. This will be a snow and ice event for our area. Low pressure will track in from the south late tomorrow. It will be east of us Friday morning. This puts northeast Ohio in the favored zone for snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Look for a rapid deterioration in road conditions Thursday night as snow develops for everybody at first. The snow will then change to sleet and freezing rain, mainly south and east of Cleveland. A good coating of ice will happen where that zone sets up and potential power loss. Around 6 or more inches of snow will fall where it stays mainly snow. Everybody will get a some snow early Friday morning, then the system quickly moves out. The Friday morning drive will be treacherous. Some lake effect snow will be in the area Friday afternoon and evening.

