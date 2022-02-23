Grand jury indicts Parma man for fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A54-year-old Parma man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for three charges in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills.

Loren Girardi was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of not stopping after an accident.

Walton Hills police said Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

Foster died from his injuries at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

According to police, Girardi didn’t stop after the accident, but left behind pieces of his black Toyota 4Runner.

An anonymous person called Parma police several days later and told officers where to find the damaged Toyota 4Runner, said Walton Hills police.

Walton Hills officers responded to Parma with pieces of the vehicle gathered at the fatal crash scene and said those pieces were an exact match.

Girardi will be arraigned on March 11.

