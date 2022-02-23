2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge sentences Cleveland man to at least 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a social worker

(piqsels)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Cleveland man convicted of physically and sexually assaulting a social worker who went to his apartment for a well-being check as required by her job, was sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Judge Daniel Gaul sentenced Kenneth Graves to 15-20 1/2 years in prison. Graves must also register as a Tier III Sex Offender when he is released, which means he must register his address with law enforcement every 90 days.

“This man violently attacked and assaulted a social worker,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This horrible crime has forever changed the victim’s life and I hope this conviction and sentence provides some justice for her.”

The attack happened on June 4, 2021 when the 64-year-old social worker went to Graves’s Cleveland apartment.

Once inside, Graves held a knife to her stomach, shoved her to the ground and began to suffocate her.

He then punched her several times, strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, Graves let the social worker leave the apartment and she called Cleveland police.

Officers arrested him that day.

The social worker was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

