Kent police warn residents of scam calls from person pretending to be a police officer

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A person pretending to be a Kent police officer has been calling residents and asking for money, said Kent police.

Dispatch has been receiving calls from people advising them that they have received calls from someone stating that they...

Posted by Kent Police Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The fake officer gives a name of an officer who does not work for the Kent Police Department.

According to Kent police, the number showing up on the caller id is 330-673-7732, which is the correct non-emergency line, but officers said the suspect used a phone “spoofing” technique.

The suspect then asks the resident to call them back on a different number.

“We also will never call you and ask you for money over the phone. We will not ask for payment in form of gift cards, money cards, wired money or any type of cash app cards,” said Kent police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

