2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mentor man to be sentenced for killing puppy by submerging dog underwater, freezing it

Phil Savelli (Source: Highland Heights police)
Phil Savelli (Source: Highland Heights police)((Source: Highland Heights police))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog is due back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Sentencing for Phil Savelli is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire Terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her dead, according to police.

The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.
The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.((Source: Social media))

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Animal rights activists advocating for harsher Ohio animal cruelty punishments

This story will be updated at the conclusion of Savelli’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

19 News
Viking Cruises adds stop in Cleveland to Great Lakes itinerary
19 News
Viking Cruises adds Cleveland stop to Great Lakes itinerary
Medina teen paralyzed in sledding accident one year ago focuses on recovery
Medina teen paralyzed in sledding accident one year ago focuses on recovery
A large pothole in Cleveland.
Cleveland area auto shops see increase in pothole-related damage in recent weeks