Mentor man to be sentenced for killing puppy by submerging dog underwater, freezing it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog is due back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Sentencing for Phil Savelli is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire Terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her dead, according to police.

The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend. ((Source: Social media))

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of Savelli’s hearing.

