Mike Gansey promoted to Cavs General Manager

Jason Hillman, Brandon Weems and Jon Nichols Also Received Basketball Operations Promotions
A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between...
A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Mike Gansey to General Manager. The move comes after Koby Altman was promoted to President of Basketball Operations. Gansey was serving as Assistant General Manager since he took the position in July of 2017.

The new General Manager will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Altman in a Cavs press release. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”

The 39-year old has been part of the Cavaliers organization since 2011.

