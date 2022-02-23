2 Strong 4 Bullies
NBA All-Star weekend benefit might be changing perceptions of Cleveland

Visitors leave with not just memories but a good impression of Cleveland
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, puts up a shot in front of Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA All-Star weekend has ended, but city leaders want to make it the beginning for Cleveland.

David Gilbert, of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, wants the tens of thousands of visitors to tell a great story about Cleveland.

“This city welcomed people as much, or better than any other city has for this event and it was known, it was seen, it was noticed,” said Gilbert.

“The impact of all of those people, tens and tens of thousands of people, many of whom are major influencers, it may have a bigger long-term effect than the short-term of this incredible economic infusion.”

While the players were dunking basketballs, visitors dunked at least $100 million into the local economy.

Plus change.

“Events like this, they change people’s opinion,” said Gilbert.

The area now gets ready for more than 20 events scheduled over the next few years, including the NCAA women’s Final Four and the Pan Am Master’s Games, the biggest international gathering in the city’s history. Also, the March Madness with the NCAA men’s basketball first and second rounds in 2025, and the NCAA Division I wrestling championship in 2026.

The city put a bid in about four years ago and executed its plan, seeming to be without a hiccup.

“People in this community should be very proud of what happened,” Gilbert said.

