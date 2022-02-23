Northeast Ohio hospital welcomes baby born at 22 minutes after hour on ‘Twosday,’ Feb. 22
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of parents and the medical staff at Southwest General Health Center welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, or as some called it: “Twosday.”
Meilani Rosalia Quinones was born at 22 minutes after midnight on Feb. 22 at the Cosgrove Maternity Center, hospital officials announced.
The baby’s birth came during “Palindrome Week,” a time where every date looks the same forward as it does backwards.
Southwest General Health Center is located in Middleburg Heights.
