Northeast Ohio hospital welcomes baby born at 22 minutes after hour on ‘Twosday,’ Feb. 22

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of parents and the medical staff at Southwest General Health Center welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, or as some called it: “Twosday.”

Meilani Rosalia Quinones was born at 22 minutes after midnight on Feb. 22 at the Cosgrove Maternity Center, hospital officials announced.

Welcome to the world Meilani Rosalia Quinones ... born at 0022 hours (12:22 a.m.) on 2-22-22, at the Cosgrove Maternity... Posted by Southwest General on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The baby’s birth came during “Palindrome Week,” a time where every date looks the same forward as it does backwards.

Southwest General Health Center is located in Middleburg Heights.

