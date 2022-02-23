Ohio is still without a congressional map, could politicians be held in contempt because of that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s political primaries are set to take place on May 3rd, that is, if a new political map can be decided on.

Every ten years, Ohio’s political maps are redrawn, and this year, that has meant a lot of proposed maps and no movement. Republican proposed and approved maps have been deemed unconstitutional twice by the State Supreme Court.

After a lack of proposals and decisions from the Redistricting Committee, recent case announcements to the Supreme Court stated that every member has until February 23th at 12:00p to prove why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court.

The new maps will need to be finished before the primary, or else the primary will need to be moved to another date. As of now, it is not clear whether or not the commission is being held in contempt by the Supreme Court; however, the commission did hold a meeting on Tuesday and held a public forum on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.