Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

