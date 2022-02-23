2 Strong 4 Bullies
Serial robber confesses to at least 9 robberies, Akron police say

(Getty Images)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man arrested Monday on two outstanding robbery warrants, confessed to at least nine other robberies in the North Hill and South Akron areas, Akron police said.

Akron police said DNA linked Demetrius Tabler to the robberies at the CVS in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. on Nov. 22, 2021 and the Family Dollar in the 600 block of N. Howard Street on Nov. 20, 2021.

Demetrius Tabler
Demetrius Tabler((Source: Akron police))

Officers said during questioning Tabler admitted to the other robberies that happened in November and December of last year.

Charges are pending in the additional crimes, said police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

