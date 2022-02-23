2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shoplifters run over Dollar General clerk in Summit County with a shopping cart

(WHSV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said they are looking for two female shoplifters who attacked a Dollar General employee during a robbery.

According to police, the assault happened at the Dollar General in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The 46-year-old employee told officers the attack happened as she attempted to stop the women from leaving the store with two carts full of merchandise they had not paid for.

Police said the employee was then kicked in the head multiple times and run over with a shopping cart.

The female suspects then fled the store in an unknown vehicle.

Akron police said there was a similar incident on Sunday at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street, but it is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

