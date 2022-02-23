Suspected drunken driver injures woman in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunken driver crashed into a car pulling into a driveway Monday evening, seriously injuring a 21-year-old woman.

According to Medina police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Lafayette Road.

Medina police said Alexis Culver, of Brunswick, was travelling southbound on Lafayette Road and slowed to make a left turn into the driveway.

Police said Culver then stopped, while waiting for the oncoming traffic.

David Landrum, 34, of Spencer, was also travelling southbound on Lafayette Road and was several vehicle’s behind Culver, when police said he went left of center on a double yellow line to go around.

Medina accident ((Source: Family))

Landrum then hit the left side of Culver’s car as she was turning, police said.

The impact pushed Culver’s vehicle southbound several feet before her vehicle went into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Police said her vehicle then rolled, trapping her inside. Firefighters freed her from the vehicle and she is being treated at a local hospital.

Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

He is currently charged with OVI, driving left of center and failure to stop.

