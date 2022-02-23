2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspected drunken driver injures woman in Medina

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunken driver crashed into a car pulling into a driveway Monday evening, seriously injuring a 21-year-old woman.

According to Medina police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Lafayette Road.

Medina police said Alexis Culver, of Brunswick, was travelling southbound on Lafayette Road and slowed to make a left turn into the driveway.

Police said Culver then stopped, while waiting for the oncoming traffic.

David Landrum, 34, of Spencer, was also travelling southbound on Lafayette Road and was several vehicle’s behind Culver, when police said he went left of center on a double yellow line to go around.

Medina accident
Medina accident((Source: Family))

Landrum then hit the left side of Culver’s car as she was turning, police said.

The impact pushed Culver’s vehicle southbound several feet before her vehicle went into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Police said her vehicle then rolled, trapping her inside. Firefighters freed her from the vehicle and she is being treated at a local hospital.

Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

He is currently charged with OVI, driving left of center and failure to stop.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
FILE
Ohio reports 1,323 new COVID-19 cases
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
19 First Alert Weather OTT 2/23/22