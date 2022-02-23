2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two killed in Seneca Co. plane crash

Officials are investigating a single plane crash outside of Fostoria.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUDON TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were killed in a plane crash just outside of Fostoria, according to officials at the scene.

It happened in Seneca County late Tuesday night near Crestview Drive and SR-18 in Loudon Township.

Law enforcement said the two pilots, Shane Alan Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana and Michael D. Wright, 51, were flying a Piper Saratoga from Illinois to Findlay.

The plane went down in a wooded area and first responders were unable to get their emergency vehicles up-close.

Investigators have not released any details as to what may have caused the plane to crash.

