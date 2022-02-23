2 Strong 4 Bullies
Viking Cruises adds Cleveland stop to Great Lakes itinerary

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the world’s largest cruise lines is now adding a stop in Northeast Ohio.

Viking Cruises said Cleveland will be part of the future Great Lakes routes, which means more tourists will arrive by lake to the city and its attractions.

The Great Lakes routes also take passengers to other destinations like Toronto, Canada and Detroit, Mich.

The first Viking Cruises ships are expected to dock in Cleveland by mid-2023.

