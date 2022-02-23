Viking Cruises adds Cleveland stop to Great Lakes itinerary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the world’s largest cruise lines is now adding a stop in Northeast Ohio.

Viking Cruises said Cleveland will be part of the future Great Lakes routes, which means more tourists will arrive by lake to the city and its attractions.

The Great Lakes routes also take passengers to other destinations like Toronto, Canada and Detroit, Mich.

The first Viking Cruises ships are expected to dock in Cleveland by mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.