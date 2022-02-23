$5 a gallon for gas by May possible in Northeast Ohio because of Russia/Ukraine conflict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When President Joe Biden announced financial sanctions against Russia because of its expected invasion of Ukraine, he made a comment that you too will have to pay the price.

“Defending freedom will have cost, for us as well, and here at home. We need to be honest about that,” President Biden said from the White House. “But as we do this, I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy, not ours.”

While Biden claims he will look at options to fight higher gas prices, the ripple effect is already happening.

According to GasBuddy, which tracks prices nationwide, in the past six months, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. has gone from $3.14 to $3.57.

In Cleveland, in that same time frame, gas has gone from $2.96 to $3.34 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy and had a live conversation with Cleveland 19 on what Northeast Ohioans should expect.

The biggest impact will be if Russia decides to start withholding some, or all, of its oil from the global market.

Russia is currently the second largest producer of oil in the world according to De Haan.

“We hate to talk about it, but you know if the absolute worse case situation happened the national average, it’s not impossible could get to $4.50 a gallon, maybe even $5.00,” De Haan said.

De Heann said those prices are dependent on Russia’s next moves but could send oil prices up $40, $50 or even $60 a barrel by May.

