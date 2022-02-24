3 female juveniles lead deputies on chase in stolen car, Portage County sheriff says

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two female juveniles are facing criminal charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car, according to the Portage County Sheriff.

A third juvenile was also in the car, but is not facing any criminal charges, said deputies.

Portage County chase ((Source: Portage County Sheriff))

According to the Portage County Sheriff, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Cleveland Road in Ravenna Township on Feb. 23 for a window tint violation.

When the driver refused to stop, deputies gave chase and at the same time said they found out the vehicle had been stolen out of Cleveland.

The chase ended when the juvenile driver drove through a front yard on Lake Rockwell Road near State Route 14, said deputies.

The driver then drove back on the road and wrecked the car, said deputies.

The driver was charged with failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and no operators license.

The second juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana and released.

