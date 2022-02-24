Body found buried beneath basement floor after police receive tip from jail in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Cleveland police followed up on a tip from the Cuyahoga County Correction Center and found a dead man.

He was buried in a shallow grave in the basement of a house on West 49th Street in the Old Brooklyn community.

There is no word yet on who he is or how he died except by blunt force trauma.

Police are holding the resident of the house, a 28 year-old man, on an unrelated charge as they continue their investigation in what appears to be murder.

