Cavaliers star Caris LeVert out with foot sprain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The newest Cavaliers acquisition, Caris LeVert, will miss the next 1-2 weeks with a foot sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert injured the foot in practice Tuesday when he stepped on a teammate’s foot.

LeVert, 27, was acquired from Indiana Feb. 7 for Ricky Rubio and a first-round pick.

He’s played in 4 games for Cleveland, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Darius Garland was also ruled out for Thursday’s game at Detroit with a back injury.

