2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavaliers star Caris LeVert out with foot sprain

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The newest Cavaliers acquisition, Caris LeVert, will miss the next 1-2 weeks with a foot sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert injured the foot in practice Tuesday when he stepped on a teammate’s foot.

LeVert, 27, was acquired from Indiana Feb. 7 for Ricky Rubio and a first-round pick.

He’s played in 4 games for Cleveland, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Darius Garland was also ruled out for Thursday’s game at Detroit with a back injury.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between...
Mike Gansey promoted to Cavs General Manager
Overtime 2-22-2022
Overtime 2-22-2022 Jarvis Landry
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry answers questions at the NFL football team's...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry: ‘I gave everything!’
Overtime
Overtime - 2/21/2022