The Cleveland Auto Show is back after 2-year hiatus caused by COVID pandemic

More than 500 vehicles from around the world on display for 10-day event at IX Center
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID pandemic, the Cleveland Auto Show is returning to the IX Center starting Friday.

Lou Vitantonio is president of the Cleveland Auto Show and he told 19 News they still have a lot of work to do before car enthusiasts can come take a look at this year’s models.

“You know it’s been difficult because people expect us. This is a tradition. I have been a part of the show for 25 years,” he said.

The show’s history spans more than a century, all the way back to 1903, when it was first held downtown at Gray’s Armory.

This year’s edition will have all types of vehicles, including both gas and electric-powered production models and exotics, as well as classics.

Virtually every major domestic and international manufacturer is expected to have cars, trucks and SUVs that visitors can not only get up close and personal with, some can even be taken for a test drive.

“In general, the Cleveland Auto Show is all about the cars,” Vitantonio added. “The cars are the stars, everything in here is new and we have over 500 vehicles.”

The auto show runs through Sunday, March 6th, and crews are still setting up the show floor, exhibits and other attractions.

Vitantonio just wants families to be able to experience the fun of coming back to the IX Center and taking in all the horsepower.

“It’s a family-friendly show, and we’d love to have everyone from Northeast Ohio stop by,” he said.

You can purchase tickets from the link below:

https://www.clevelandautoshow.com/

