Cleveland man stabbed to death in bathroom on city’s East side

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland police, the murder happened on Wednesday around 9:24 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. 121st Street.

Officers said the victim and the suspect got into a verbal fight inside the home and the victim tried to avoid the argument by going into the bathroom, but the suspect followed.

Once inside the bathroom, the suspect stabbed the victim several times, police said.

After the murder, the suspect fled the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

