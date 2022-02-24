2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland State University issues safety alert after bomb threat

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University (CSU) officials issued a safety alert Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received.

According to school officials, the bomb threat was for Euclid Commons at 2502 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland State University police cleared the area around 11 a.m. and told everyone it was safe to resume normal activities.

