Cleveland State University issues safety alert after bomb threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University (CSU) officials issued a safety alert Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received.

CSU SAFETY ALERT FOLLOW UP: Police have cleared the area at Euclid Commons. Resume normal activities. — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) February 24, 2022

According to school officials, the bomb threat was for Euclid Commons at 2502 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland State University police cleared the area around 11 a.m. and told everyone it was safe to resume normal activities.

