Duo wanted for shooting at victim in car at Akron drive-thru, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are wanted for a shooting that happened at a drive-thru, and detectives need the community to help identify them, Akron Police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Grant Street Drive-Thru at 1182 Grant St., police said.

Police said two unknown suspects got out of the rear passenger seats of a newer dark gray or black Nissan Rogue with dark tint on the windows and shot at the victim while he was in his car.

The suspects got back into the possible Nissan Rogue and drove eastbound on Cole Avenue, according to police.

Akron Police shared the photos of the suspects, as well as the pictures of the possible Nissan Rogue.

Call Akron Police Det. J. Smith if you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime at 330-375-2490 and mention case number 21-010634.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspects but do not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

