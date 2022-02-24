2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Early morning collision Thursday in Willoughby damages storefront

An early-morning collision in Willoughby sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries...
An early-morning collision in Willoughby sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries and damaged a downtown storefront.(SOURCE: Willoughby Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took a man into custody after he allegedly struck another vehicle with his truck, causing damage to a downtown storefront.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Erie Street at about 2 a.m., Thursday morning after receiving reports of an injury accident.

Upon arriving, they found a red Dodge pickup truck was leaving the scene, and a red Jeep has been pushed into the front window of the BMA Media Group store.

An investigation determined the Jeep was parked in front of the store and the pickup was traveling eastbound on Second Street, when the driver made a wide left turn onto Erie Street, striking the Jeep and pushing both vehicles into the storefront, damaging a large plate glass window.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the pickup, but the driver, a 22-year-old male, continued on into the City of Mentor.

Mentor Police Department units were contacted and went to the driver’s last known residence.

They located the vehicle in the driveway, but the suspect fled from the home and ran into a wooded area.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate him until hours later, when a Willougby officer identified the suspect walking in an unnamed part of Willoughby.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to LakeWest Hospital.

The owner of the Jeep, a 26-year-old female, was also taken to LakeWest by Willoughby paramedics and treated for facial injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Officials said the case has been submitted to the city prosecutor and multiple traffic-related charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Bishop Bohdan Danylo of Parma
Ukrainian Bishop says people in his homeland are waiting in lines for up to 14 hours to flee to Poland
Lakewood resident Ellen Dolinar said someone stole her Meals on Wheels food off her front porch.
Lakewood woman says her Meals on Wheels food was stolen off her porch
Edward Kline faced some of his victims in court today and will also have to register as a sex...
Sexual assault victim alleges school district didn’t act fast enough after she reported abuse
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter is asking residents throughout NE Ohio to support Ukrainian businesses...
Northeast Ohio is home to one of the state’s largest Ukrainian populations
Cyber security experts are warning that criminal hackers in Russia may try to hack into and...
Cyber security threats grow for Americans as Russia invades Ukraine