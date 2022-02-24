Early morning collision Thursday in Willoughby damages storefront

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took a man into custody after he allegedly struck another vehicle with his truck, causing damage to a downtown storefront.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Erie Street at about 2 a.m., Thursday morning after receiving reports of an injury accident.

Upon arriving, they found a red Dodge pickup truck was leaving the scene, and a red Jeep has been pushed into the front window of the BMA Media Group store.

An investigation determined the Jeep was parked in front of the store and the pickup was traveling eastbound on Second Street, when the driver made a wide left turn onto Erie Street, striking the Jeep and pushing both vehicles into the storefront, damaging a large plate glass window.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the pickup, but the driver, a 22-year-old male, continued on into the City of Mentor.

Mentor Police Department units were contacted and went to the driver’s last known residence.

They located the vehicle in the driveway, but the suspect fled from the home and ran into a wooded area.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate him until hours later, when a Willougby officer identified the suspect walking in an unnamed part of Willoughby.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to LakeWest Hospital.

The owner of the Jeep, a 26-year-old female, was also taken to LakeWest by Willoughby paramedics and treated for facial injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Officials said the case has been submitted to the city prosecutor and multiple traffic-related charges are pending.

