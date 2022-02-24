2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Winter mix in the area tonight; ice and snow accumulation likely

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure continues to develop over Mississippi. This system will track to near Pittsburgh by tomorrow morning. Moisture will spread in tonight from west to east. The profile of our atmosphere in northeast Ohio supports a winter mix. The best risk of mainly snow will be along the lakeshore, including Cleveland. It’ll be a winter mix elsewhere in the form of sleet, freezing rain, or just rain. If your temperature is above 32 degrees then it’s just rain. Around 5 inches of snow where it stays mainly snow. Accumulating sleet and freezing rain south of Cleveland. The worst conditions will be tonight. This is a pretty fast moving system. We just expect some light snow early tomorrow morning, but we still believe the morning drive tomorrow will be dicey. Colder air builds in leading to some mainly light lake effect snow in the area later in the afternoon and Friday evening.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Snow, ice to impact area Thursday night into Friday