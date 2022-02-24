2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Solon band director convicted on numerous sex crimes with students faces sentencing

Edward Kline (Source: Solon police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former band director with Solon City School District is set to be sentenced on Thursday after recently pleading guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes.

The Cuyahoga County court hearing for Edward Kline is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

**19 News will live stream the court hearing**

Kline pleaded guilty in January to 10 counts of of gross sexual imposition and seven counts of sexual imposition.

Investigators said the crimes involved victims who were students.

Detectives began investigating Kline’s background in June 2020 after allegations of a 2010 sexual abuse involving a 12-year-old girl surfaced.

According to court documents, Kline touched the breasts, inner thighs, and buttocks of former students.

Kline, who resigned from the school district in 2018, spent more than a decade as the band director at Solon High School.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencing.

