Greater Cleveland RTA to receive $20 million from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced Thursday they’re receiving $20.3 million from the federal government.

The payment is part of the first portion of money being released to public transit agencies across the start under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Ohio is expected to receive $1.3 billion in guaranteed funding through 2027 as part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown stated that state urban and rural transit providers will receive $260 million in funding during the 2022 fiscal year, with an additional $73.5 million becoming available later in the year.

“GCRTA is very appreciative of Senator Brown’s support for public transportation, his efforts in getting this bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act passed, and the funding secured from this act for GCRTA and other Ohio transit agencies,” stated GCRTA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer India Birdsong.

“This funding will assist us in strengthening our transportation network and associated infrastructure. Simply put, support of our transportation infrastructure equates to investment in our local economy,” she added.

A statement from Senator Brown called the money, “the beginning of the largest investment in Ohio’s public transportation ever. We’re delivering by making major investments that will create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas, and that will help Ohio localities of all sizes all over the state thrive and grow,”

