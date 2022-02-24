Hundreds of ODOT crews pretreating roads ahead of next winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said, as of 4:45 a.m., over 400 crews were already out pretreating the state’s busiest interstates on Thursday morning.

The state highway agency’s efforts come hours before the next winter storm is expected to impact the area.

4:45AM: More than 400 crews, including this plow on I-75 in Cincinnati, are out across the state this morning preparing for and dealing with winter weather. Be sure to check https://t.co/ulNKKYK5kb before you hit the road and please give us room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/LoRfhwetlj — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 24, 2022

Plows and salt trucks were unable to pretreat Northeast Ohio’s roadways before the most recent mid-February storm because of the precipitation line, but crews can get ahead of the next line of wintry weather because of the temperatures.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing and maintaining state, federal, and interstate routes.

State and federal routes with municipalities, as well as local roadways, are maintained by the local governments.

