Hundreds of ODOT crews pretreating roads ahead of next winter storm

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said, as of 4:45 a.m., over 400 crews were already out pretreating the state’s busiest interstates on Thursday morning.

The state highway agency’s efforts come hours before the next winter storm is expected to impact the area.

Plows and salt trucks were unable to pretreat Northeast Ohio’s roadways before the most recent mid-February storm because of the precipitation line, but crews can get ahead of the next line of wintry weather because of the temperatures.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing and maintaining state, federal, and interstate routes.

State and federal routes with municipalities, as well as local roadways, are maintained by the local governments.

