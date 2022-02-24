Many in Ukrainian Village are scared and heartbroken for their loved ones in Kyiv as it’s under attack

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ukrainian people in Parma are heartbroken and worried for their loved ones in Ukraine as Russia invades the capital city.

Serhiy Zadko, who is a native of Kyiv, said he has been on the phone constantly with his family overseas.

“We worry. I know Kyiv is under attack,” Zadko said. “They can hear some explosions there and we are very worried.”

Zadko said the Ukrainian army is ready to fight back. His family and friends have sent him videos of Russian tanks and military vehicles destroyed. In another video, a Russian airplane is crashing into a lake behind someone’s home.

“They were instructed where to go, what to do in the case,” Zadko said. “I know the Ukrainian army is prepared to stand along.”

Zadko said people will likely hide in underground shelters if the bombing continues.

“Civilians know the special places where they go,” Zadko said. “Like the subway in the capital of Ukraine where they can wait.”

There’s no time to wait to protect these people who are fearing for their lives. Zadko hopes the U.S. does all it can to help the people of Ukraine.

“Putin is not stopping,” Zadko said. “He is escalating in many regions of Ukraine.”

The Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is holding a church service to pray for those in Ukraine suffering from the Russian invasion. That service is being shown at the link here and below.

