ODOT pretreats roads, gets ahead of incoming winter storm

By Katie Tercek
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation had to quickly adjust crews from pothole patching duty to preparing the roads for the winter storm that is on its way.

“It’s been a pretty mild season until it picked up pretty heavy the last couple of months,” said Randell Clayton, an ODOT plow driver.

ODOT crews spent the morning putting brine down on the roads to get ahead of the storm. In between winter storms, ODOT has been busy patching potholes.

“These freeze and thaw cycles is what causes all of these potholes to develop,” said Amanda McFarland, the ODOT Northeast Ohio regional spokesperson.

Whether it’s plowing or repairing the roads, it’s crucial that drivers be mindful of crews. This winter, statewide, 37 ODOT plows have been struck.

“It’s a lot more dangerous than it used to be. We had an incident where a lady, we were pothole patching, she couldn’t wait. She just ran through the potholes, splashed water all over us, and kept going,” said Clayton.

Once this winter storm ends, ODOT said they will resume patching potholes. If you spot a problem, they want you to report it.

