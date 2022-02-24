2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio ranks #3 in country for highest total fentanyl deaths last year

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans continue to die from opioid overdoses at an alarming pace.

And police and prosecutors are working overtime to get the illegal drugs off our streets.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently charged 13 people as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl in northeast Ohio.

The man-made opioid is everywhere now, from fake pain pills to deadly drug mixtures.

The drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin.

In just two years, fentanyl deaths have doubled in the United States.

Ohio now ranks #3 in the country for the highest total number of deaths from fentanyl in 2021, according to a new report by local advocacy group Families Against Fentanyl, which analyzed CDC data.

Fentanyl killed 209,491 people since 2015.

In Ohio, 8,929 people died in that same time period.

That’s more than the bottom 20 states combined, according to the report.

Over the last six years, deaths from fentanyl in Ohio increased 248 percent.

Families Against Fentanyl founder James Rauh lost his son Tom at 37 years old to fentanyl poisoning.

“There’s no drama, it’s silent. It’s silent, and the people who are grieving are silent also because they feel culpable in these deaths, stigma has put a blanket over this thing,” Rauh said.

And teens have become the latest victims.

The report found teen deaths from fentanyl tripled in the last two years.

Many schools in Ohio have Narcan on hand in case of opioid overdoses to reverse them in an emergency.

Akron Public Schools has had it for a few years.

A spokesperson said they have Narcan at all 16 middle and high schools and security officers carry it with them in their cars.

This report comes off the heels of another stunning finding we recently told you about.

Families Against Fentanyl found fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults ages 18 to 45 years old.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Officials are currently looking for ways to replace older and dangerous bridges, like the...
Cuyahoga County officials claim to put in the time to ensure bridge safety
According to Cleveland police, homicide detectives received a tip that an inmate at the...
Cleveland police say they found a body buried in a basement
The governor made a trip to NE Ohio Wednesday to meet with officers and discuss why the...
Ohio governor awards funding for body camera equipment to Euclid police
With another season of winter weather almost over, the state of roads throughout the city have...
Drivers fed up with potholes, what to do?