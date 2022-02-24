2 Strong 4 Bullies
Prosecutors: Man enticed 12-year-old Ohio girl to set fire to home, run to California for illegal sex acts

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former resident of California is in custody for allegedly enticing girls online, including a 12-year-old from Ohio, to perform masochistic acts to themselves and send him images while doing so.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal court documents, Matthew Christian Locher would target girls suffering from mental health issues, depression, suicidal thoughts, or anorexia.

Through internet conversations, the prosecutors said the 31-year-old would groom the victims to engage in self-mutilation and illegal sexual activity.

One victim, identified as a 12-year-old girl from Ohio at the time, was allegedly encouraged by Locher to set her family’s home on fire in an attempt to kill her parents. The same victim was also enticed to run away from Ohio, travel across the country to California to meet with Locher and engage in illegal sex acts with him.

Additionally, Locher allegedly enticed two underage victims to send images of themselves cutting their breasts and doing other harm through self-mutilation.

“According to a search warrant in this case that was unsealed after his arrest last month, Locher “enticed, encouraged, and instructed the victims to produce child pornography and child sexual abuse material in the form of sexually explicit images and video recordings of themselves to send to Locher over the internet, including through the use of Discord,” a voice and text chat platform.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Locher was arrested in January while in Indianapolis. He moved to Indiana after federal agents initially searched his home.

Charges on the eight-count federal indictment include sexual exploitation, enticement, and receipt of child pornography.

The federal judge said during the Tuesday afternoon arraignment that Locher would remain in federal custody without bond.

If convicted, Locher could face up to life in federal prison.

