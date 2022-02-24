2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thanksgiving Day double murder in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood remains unsolved 3 months later

Family of one victim says police not returning phone calls or providing answers
By Aria Janel and Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of one of the victims found shot to death on Cleveland’s west side Thanksgiving morning are still waiting for answers from police.

Daniel Scholz, 35, of Strongsville, and Kara Odom, 26, were found shot to death in a car at around 12:30 a.m., in the 4600 block of Hannon Street.

He was described by his loved ones as, “goofy, memorable, and always smiling.”

According to Cleveland police, officers said they saw two unknown men running on Hannon Drive, where they entered a black sedan and fled the scene.

Scholz’s loved ones say it’s been three months since they’ve heard from the police department on this case.

They told 19 News they didn’t want to be shown on camera because they were scared of being seen by the killer.

They are asking for police to return their phone calls and to communicate better about what happened that night, that they have a lot of questions, but they feel as if no one is trying to answer them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

