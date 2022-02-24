Trash heap in apartment building poses health and safety risk, residents say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine if a trash dump site takes up residence outside of your front door? That’s what some apartment residents in Garfield Heights say they’re forced to deal with.

Harlan Ashe, Jr., who lives in the Valley at Rockside Place Apartments near Rockside Road, tells 19 News, it’s not only unsanitary and unhealthy, it puts residents in danger in an emergency. Ashe is especially vulnerable because he walks with a cane because of his M.S.

“God forbid it’s an emergency, and I’ve got to get out this way, or I have to take my chances going back out that way,” Ashe said.

A room in the apartment building right next to Ashe’s apartment with electric meters and a boiler is now also full of trash. The Garfield Heights man says he has no idea where it’s coming from, but he does know it also poses a health and safety risk just because someone refuses to walk a few more feet outside of the building and dispose of trash properly. Ashe and other neighbors say it just plain stinks, “I know it’s going to be Spring soon. God forbid it’s going to bring rats, rodents that might come out in hot weather. If it’s not removed, it could get worse.”

One neighbor who did not want to appear on-camera says she’s already found two dead mice in the area and worries if what’s dumped in that room isn’t thrown away, their trash troubles will only get worse.

Ashe says he’s called management repeatedly about the problem and feels it’s garbage that all he’s received in return is broken promises.

“I’ve called them every day. They keep saying they’re going to send someone out to clean up the trash that’s been here since January,” Ashe said.

So, 19 News crews went to the leasing office to get answers and results. First knocking on the office door multiple times, but no one answered even though the office was supposed to be open for 15 more minutes. Then, we called the number on the door and left a message stating we are with 19 News and needed a callback; we also left a note in the rent slot.

Neighbors say they pay their rent, and they’re not talking trash; they just want management to make sure the health and safety of the residents aren’t put in danger where they should feel safest - at home.

Ashe said he has also taken his concerns to city leaders, “I also called City Hall, and they said they would email them about the issue that I brought to their attention.”

As our crew was preparing to leave Valley at Rockside Place Apartments, we ran into John Black, who identified himself as the maintenance supervisor. Black did not appear to be aware of the issue but said they have 400 apartments are only a few maintenance staff and are working to hire more people.

But he also promised 19 News that he would see to it that the trash is cleaned-up first thing Thursday morning.

19 News will be checking back to see what happens.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.