Ukraine is at war: Northeast Ohio professors explains what it means for the United States

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Russian attack on its neighbor Ukraine has begun with strikes by land, sea and air.

Initial reports are saying 40 are dead in the first wave, but strike are continuing.

In a call to arms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come out and said they will now give arms to anyone willing to stand up and fight for their country.

The question remains how far will Russian President Vladimir Putin take the attack.

In what has been a dangerous, and now deadly game of chess, Putin has made his next move and the world waits to see how NATO, and its 30 member countries, including the United States, reacts.

In Northeast Ohio, there is a large Ukrainian population keeping tabs on the situation.

Cleveland 19 spoke with Dr. Jason Keiber, assistant professor in international studies and national security for Baldwin Wallace University, about what the impact to the United States could be.

