Ohio National Guard released from missions at hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - COVID-19 vaccine(KEYC News Now)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning.

During his remarks, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the members of the Ohio National Guard who were deployed to assist at hospitals across the state dealing with surging COVID-19 cases have been released from those missions.

The state’s health director was joined by Dr. Amy Edwards, of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, for the statewide update. She encouraged immunizations for kids, as well as for mothers because of evidence that suggests protection against COVID-19 can be passed to babies.

