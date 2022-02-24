2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake officers nab 2 suspects wanted for multiple catalytic converter thefts

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are in custody and charged with stealing multiple catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Westlake businesses, police said.

Westlake police said the couple targeted four businesses from Feb. 17-Feb. 22.

  • On Feb. 17, they hit a businesses in the 29000 block of Clemens Road and sawed off one catalytic converter from a company van.
  • On Feb. 20, a business owner on Sharon Drive reported two of his trucks had their catalytic converters cut off the evening before.
  • On Feb. 22, the owner of another business on Sharon Drive reported two of their work trucks had been damaged between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21. One catalytic converter was stolen and one was badly damaged.
  • On Feb. 22, the owner of a business in the 24000 block of Sperry Drive reported a catalytic converter was stolen off one of their work vans the night before

According to Westlake police, they confirmed the same stolen vehicle was used in all four incidents.

On the evening of Feb. 22, Westlake police officers and detectives initiated a detail to catch the suspects.

Police said they caught the thieves “red-handed” at the same business on Clemens Road which had been hit on Feb. 17.

Anthony Jana, 41, is charged with felony breaking and entering and additional charges are expected.

Anthony Jana
Anthony Jana((Source: Westlake police))

Melissa Habart, 37, is also charged with felony breaking and entering and additional charges are expected.

Melissa Habart
Melissa Habart((Source: Westlake police))

Police also said Habart allegedly brought suspected heroin into the Westlake jail after she was taken into custody.

Officers added they found a Sawzall, several spare Sawzall blades, and suspected marijuana and heroin in the vehicle.

