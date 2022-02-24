2 Strong 4 Bullies
Worst wintry mix conditions from storm expected tonight: 19 First Alert Weather Day

19 News
19 News
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:15 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter storm will impact our area tonight.

While this won’t be a major snowmaker for us, it will definitely have travel-related and icy impacts across our area.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move into northern Ohio after 6:00 PM.

The snow associated with this system will hug the lakeshore.

So, the higher snowfall totals, on the order of two to four inches, will be in our lakeshore counties.

Snow amounts will get lower as you travel farther south.

South of Cleveland, we’re expecting mainly a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight, and into very early tomorrow.

Some of the wintry mix will also impact the lakeshore.

Roads will get slick overnight all across northern Ohio.

Visibility will be reduced where it’s precipitating.

The wintry mix will be long gone by dawn Friday but a little light snow will linger through about mid-morning.

Lake effect snow will develop in the wake of the system.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be staying in the 20s through at least late Saturday morning.

Highs will rise into the low 30s on Saturday, and into the upper 30s on Sunday.

A little fast-moving clipper system will drop in on Sunday, and this will bring us some late-day snow showers.

