2 injured in serious crash in Summit County

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were seriously injured Thursday morning in a single-car crash in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Killian Road in Coventry Township.

A 46-year-old man was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango with a 39-year-old female passenger when the crash took place, according to a news release.

Investigators determined, according to the release, that the vehicle crossed over the center line before striking a tree, trapping the victims inside.

EMS took both occupants to Akron hospitals, where the sheriff’s office said the man was treated for serious injuries and the woman was treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, the man and woman were not wearing seatbelts.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

