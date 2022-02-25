34-year-old Elyria man missing since Feb. 22

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 34-year-old Joseph Dutko after he went missing.

Police said it is reported that Dutko is homeless and was last seen on Feb. 22.

Dutko was described by police as approximately 6′2″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or e-mail rconway@cityofelyria.org and reference case #22-4525 if you see him or know where he may be.

Joseph Dutko (Elyria Police)

