Caesars Sportsbook, Cavs announce plans for full sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caesars Sportsbook and the Cleveland Cavaliers have announced a new partnership leading up to the launch of sports gambling in Ohio. The partnership will make Caesars the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Cavs, in addition to building a retail sportsbook on the street level at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The sportsbook will be inside the northwest atrium and will be a 10,355 square foot space with a full-service bar, food menu, and wall-to-wall tv’s. The sportsbook will be paid for entirely by the Cavs and Caesars and will be open year-round for anyone to go to. The plan is to open the sportsbook by end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.