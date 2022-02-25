2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Caesars Sportsbook, Cavs announce plans for full sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Caesars Sportsbook and the Cleveland Cavaliers have announced a new partnership leading up to the launch of sports gambling in Ohio. The partnership will make Caesars the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Cavs, in addition to building a retail sportsbook on the street level at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The sportsbook will be inside the northwest atrium and will be a 10,355 square foot space with a full-service bar, food menu, and wall-to-wall tv’s. The sportsbook will be paid for entirely by the Cavs and Caesars and will be open year-round for anyone to go to. The plan is to open the sportsbook by end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Rondo down
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Rodney...
Cavs forward Cedi Osman: “Yesterday we were not at our best”
NBA enforcer and Cleveland native Charles Oakley talks about his new book with Anthony Lima and...
Overtime 2-24-2022 Cavs injury update and Charles Oakley
Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball...
Cavaliers star Caris LeVert out with foot sprain