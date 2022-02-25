Cavs forward Cedi Osman: “Yesterday we were not at our best”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers came out of the All-Star break flat, dropping Thursday’s game at Detroit, and Cedi Osman knows why.

Admitting the team was “sluggish,” Osman said “I think we’ve got to be more aggressive.”

Osman spoke after Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Hamidou Diallo led 6 Pistons in double figures with 21 points.

Detroit won 106-103 despite shooting just 40 percent from the floor.

Lauri Markkanen, in his first game back from injury, led Cleveland with 22 points.

JB Bickerstaff says the onus is on the entire team to be better. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/F8lEZqTKLZ — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) February 25, 2022

The Cavs are back home Saturday to face Washington.

