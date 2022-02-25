2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland ready to welcome refugees fleeing war amid Russian invasion in Ukraine

Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian...
Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland said Northeast Ohio is ready to accept any refugees “fleeing persecution and war,” just like the region has done before, as Russia continues a military invasion in Ukraine.

A joint statement was released Thursday from the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Global Cleveland:

“With the invasion of Russian Federation military forces into Ukraine, The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Global Cleveland reaffirm our commitment to democracy and peace, as well as extend our prayers to the communities impacted by this violence. We strongly condemn this attack that will result in the loss of innocent lives and is a direct threat to the freedom of so many. As thousands of individuals are displaced from their homes and livelihoods in the face of war and violence, we want to remind the world that the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, Ohio are here to embrace them with open arms. We are no stranger to welcoming the newcomer– refugee, asylum-seeker, or immigrant fleeing persecution and war – and we are ready to do so again. Cleveland is home to a beautiful, vibrant community made up of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, and we will continue to be a safe, unifying place for those seeking peace and prosperity. In the face of this threat to freedom, we stand shoulder to shoulder with those throughout the world who are advocating for peace and human rights.”

In a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the country’s flag was raised outside of the Cleveland City Hall.

Residents from Cleveland and the surrounding communities have also come together in the recent days to show support for Ukrainians.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

