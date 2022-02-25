Cleveland police continue search for suspect in Jan. 14 hit-skip at MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are still looking for the suspect in a hit-skip accident last month near MetroHealth Medical Center that severely injured a woman.

According to police, the unidentified victim had left the emergency room at MetroHealth on Jan. 14, and was crossing Scranton Road, when she was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The victim sustained a broken right shoulder, broken right pelvis and broken right leg.

She is currently recovering at MetroHealth.

Cleveland Police are still looking for the owner of this vehicle, who allegedly struck and severely injured a woman outside the MetroHealth Medical Center on Jan. 14. (SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)

According to pictures provided by police, the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5050

