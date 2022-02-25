Cleveland police continue search for suspect in Jan. 14 hit-skip at MetroHealth Medical Center
Victim sustained multiple injuries trying to cross Scranton Road
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are still looking for the suspect in a hit-skip accident last month near MetroHealth Medical Center that severely injured a woman.
According to police, the unidentified victim had left the emergency room at MetroHealth on Jan. 14, and was crossing Scranton Road, when she was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
The victim sustained a broken right shoulder, broken right pelvis and broken right leg.
She is currently recovering at MetroHealth.
According to pictures provided by police, the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5050
