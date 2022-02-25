Slippery conditions cover Cleveland area from icy mix last night: 19 First Alert Weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The steady icy mix has moved out.

Aftermath issues early this morning, however, as sidewalks, parking lots, and secondary roads are quite slick.

Expect some flurries or drizzle this morning.

A cold day ahead as temperatures hold steady in the 20s.

Some light lake effect snow will be in the area this afternoon and tonight. Snow accumulation will be minor as we see things currently.

Temperatures drop into the teens tonight.

Tomorrow will be dry for you. Partly cloudy sky, 30 to 35 degrees in the afternoon.

Another cold front tracks through late Sunday.

Lake effect snow in the area Sunday night.

