Jury decides against death penalty for man convicted of burning, murdering Bedford father and daughter

Gibson one of three charged in the murder of Paul Bradley and his daughter Paris
Gibson one of three charged in the murder of Paul Bradley and his daughter Paris(Justice Center, Cleveland)
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas jury on Friday decided against the death penalty for the man convicted in the brutal murders of a Bedford father and daughter.

Man convicted of torturing, murdering Bedford dad, teen daughter

Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher will sentence Kodii Gibson to prison time at a later date.

A jury convicted Gibson in Dec. of 2021 on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.

Authorities said Paris and Paul Bradley were found dead in October 2018 in East Cleveland.

Their bodies were found inside a burned car at an abandoned lot near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue.

East Cleveland investigators said the suspects tortured 14-year-old Paris in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

Authorities said Paris was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head prior to being burned.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson
Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson(Source: East Cleveland police)

Two other men are also charged in connection with the murders.

Trials for Ronald Newberry and Demarcus Sheeley are scheduled to begin Friday; the men will face the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

