Lorain County Police: Huron County man last seen heading to Elyria on Dec. 28 still missing

William F. Schramm suspected in 2021 animal cruelty case, didn’t appear for Friday court hearing
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office has reported William F. Schramm as missing since Dec. 28,...
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office has reported William F. Schramm as missing since Dec. 28, when he was last seen heading for Elyria.(SOURCE: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man alleged to have killed a dog last December, is currently missing, according to Lorain County Police.

William F. Schramm of Huron County, was due to appear in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Friday, but did not show.

According to police, he was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 28 for Elyria to meet an “unknown person at an unknown address”.

Schramm has not been seen since.

Police allege he had “severely injured and killed” a 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Sophia earlier in December, and had been charged with cruelty to a companion animal under Goddard’s Law.

Officials said the warrant that had been issued when the crime was first reported is no longer valid, but the case is still pending.

Anyone with information leading to Schramm’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 440-329-3757.

