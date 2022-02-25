Mayor’s office to propose legislation next week aimed at driving growth at West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Friday they are sending a proposal to the City Council next week, asking for changes at the West Side Market.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the legislation would cap rental rate increases, expand lease options and permit alcohol sales to support vendors and drive growth.

“Vacancies at the West Side Market is currently at 32%, the proposed changes seek to close the gap and set the stage for growth at the West Side Market with fairer and flexible lease agreements for all,” Mayor Bibb stated. “The proposed legislation opens the door to new opportunities for growth, providing security to our existing vendors and flexibility to attract seasonal vendors to the market.”

Under the current ordinance, the city would be required to raise rents on vendors by 30% this year, which the mayor says is unfair.

His amendment would allow officials to enter into fair lease agreements with the tenants and also bring the following changes:

Hold rent rates at their 2020 levels for 2022 and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3% increase in future years.

Allow the City to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the City is not permitted to enter leases for longer than one year at a time, which prevents some businesses from securing financing and is a disincentive for those who may want to invest in their space.

Permit short-term leases, which would allow the West Side Market to consider daily pop-up events, seasonal vendors, and food trucks;

Charge prepared food vendors the same rate as traditional (butcher, meat, vegetable) vendors. Currently, prepared food vendors pay a 60% premium on space compared to traditional vendors; and,

Repeal the City of Cleveland ordinance that prohibits alcohol sales at West Side Market stands.

In addition, the Bibb administration is requesting authorization to renew an agreement with Ohio City, Inc. who’s maintained a fund benefitting the market during its centennial celebration in 2012.

The city and Ohio City, Inc., would continue to collect donations for the market, allowing the money to be spent on marketing, revenue-generating activities in the area and facilitate long-term planning.

The City Council must pass the legislation before any changes can take effect.

