Grand jury declines to indict Cleveland police officer who fatally shot wanted fugitive in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury has declined to indict the Cleveland police officer who fatally shot a wanted fugitive on the city’s East Side in 2021.

Innes Lee Jr. was shot dead April 15, 2021 near the intersections of East 134th Street and Beachwood Avenue.

The announcement was made Friday morning in a press conference hosted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Innes Lee Jr. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities said Lee pulled a gun on an officer as he attempted to avoid arrest for homicide and aggravated robbery.

According to police, Lee was accused of killing Karen Hunter, a Shaker Heights resident and mother, in Sept. of 2020 at a Sunoco gas station in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood.

Just hours after the officer-involved shooting, Cleveland police released body camera footage of the incident. (Warning: Some may find the content graphic or disturbing.)

“The grand jury ruled that the officer acted properly based on its review of a thorough, independent investigation,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The goal is always to find the truth.”

Yost’s office, in an effort to be transparent, has released the investigative case files on the shooting.

